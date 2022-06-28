ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A fire at a Waste Management transfer station in Englewood Monday evening continued to impact the air quality of parts of the Denver metro area Tuesday morning.
Many people reported a smoky smell and haze in the air when they were outside early in the morning.
Denver Fire Department originally responded to a fire at the facility at 2400 W Union around 6 p.m. Monday evening, and Englewood Police Department confirmed fire crews were still responding to the scene to start Tuesday.
Good morning #Englewood. Thank you to @Denver_Fire for your hard work. @Denver_Fire is still on scene. The smoke that you see and smell this morning throughout much of the metro area is from this incident. The air quality is currently poor, so please take care.
— Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 28, 2022
During the initial response, DFD confirmed two structures were involved in the fire at Waste Management in Englewood, affecting power lines in the process. One worker was treated by medical units that responded.
The #DenverFireDepartment is working a fire that has involved two structures at 2400 W. Union in @NewsEnglewoodCO. The fire at the @WasteManagement transfer location affected power lines that have complicated the fire attack. One worker was treated by @DHParamedics @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/r0ftca55Ym
— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) June 28, 2022
There was no information about how long the fire could impact air quality or when crews would be able to clear the scene.
