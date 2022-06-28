CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Final preparations are underway for Cheyenne Frontier Days which starts July 22.

“We’re just looking forward to having some people come visit us in Cheyenne,” said Tom Hirsig the CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days. “Cheyenne Frontier days is similar to like the Kentucky Derby or the Indy 500. It’s one of those things you have to experience.”

The “Daddy of ‘Em All” is one of the largest rodeos on the continent but that’s only part of the draw. There’s also a museum, carnival, concessions, Indian Village and Old Frontier town.

“Our rodeo will be one of the fastest-paced rodeos you will ever watch. It’s wild, it’s fast, and it’s really entertaining. Hopefully what we do is we get more people to appreciate our Western way of life, and become fans of our Western way of life,” Hirsig said.

This year, organizers are hoping this will be a fun, affordable, quick trip Colorado families can take.

“Hopefully save somebody some money. It’s tough and we recognize it’s not getting any easier for these families,” Hirsig said.

The musical acts, with a diverse offering throughout the week, bring huge crowds from around the country.

“Every great cowboy that ever was competed at Cheyenne Frontier Days, but the country music industry is like that too! Cheyenne Frontier Days is a bucket list for a lot of those guys to play here,” Hirsig said.

In March, it was announced Jason Aldean, Brooks and Dunn, and Dierks Bentley are just part of the country music lineup. Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly play the night after Kid Rock with Night Ranger.

“We do have a lot of people who come here because it is on their bucket list,” Hirsig said.