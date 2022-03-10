CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– This year, Cheyenne Frontier Days is hosting some amazing performers for the 126th “Daddy Of ‘Em All.” from July 22-31! This year’s concert lineup includes some greats like Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kid Rock, Brooks & Dunn and Nellie.

Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“We are excited to share this lineup for 2022 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 26: Dierks Bentley performs with Miranda Lambert during the first intermission of the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Evan Frost/NHLI via Getty Images)

“We worked hard to put the full lineup together so that fans would know who is coming each night.”

Kid Rock performing at Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s election eve campaign rally in Manchester, NH on November 5, 2012. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

Concert ticket prices range from $54 – $105, rooftop starts at $175. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18 – $43, rooftop starts at $80. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1. Tickets go on sale March 16.

(credit: Cheyenne Frontier Days)

2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Entertainment Schedule

July 22: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett
July 23: Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams
July 24: Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel
July 25-26: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series
July 27: Kid Rock with Night Ranger
July 28: Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly
July 29: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson
July 30: Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane
July 23 – 31: PRCA Rodeo Action

The 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days is July 22-31.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 06: Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform at the 2021 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 06, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

