CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– This year, Cheyenne Frontier Days is hosting some amazing performers for the 126th “Daddy Of ‘Em All.” from July 22-31! This year’s concert lineup includes some greats like Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kid Rock, Brooks & Dunn and Nellie.
“We are excited to share this lineup for 2022 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said.
“We worked hard to put the full lineup together so that fans would know who is coming each night.”
Concert ticket prices range from $54 – $105, rooftop starts at $175. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18 – $43, rooftop starts at $80. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1. Tickets go on sale March 16.
2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Entertainment Schedule
July 22: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett
July 23: Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams
July 24: Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel
July 25-26: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series
July 27: Kid Rock with Night Ranger
July 28: Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly
July 29: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson
July 30: Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane
July 23 – 31: PRCA Rodeo Action
The 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days is July 22-31.
