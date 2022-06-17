DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer appears to be at fault in a crash that seriously injured the officer and two others. The 2-vehicle crash happened at East Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street on Thursday night.
A total of three people, including the officer, an arrestee and a motorist, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and told CBS4 that the officer appears to be at fault after drifting into the oncoming lane of traffic. Investigators are trying to determine why.
The officer struck a Honda CRV driven by a 48-year-old woman. The officer was rushed to Denver Health. The conditions of the other two involved in the crash have not been released.