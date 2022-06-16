DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer and two others were involved in a crash on Thursday night. The officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
A total of three people, including the officer, an arrestee and a motorist, were rushed to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. The 2-vehicle crash happened at East Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved two vehicle crash with serious injury at East Hampden Ave and South Kendall Street. An officer, an arrestee, and a motorist have been transported to a local hospital. Updates will be posted here as they come available. pic.twitter.com/vQJgzXNXd5
The officer was rushed to Denver Health.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.