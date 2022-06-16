CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer and two others were involved in a crash on Thursday night. The officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

(credit: CBS)

A total of three people, including the officer, an arrestee and a motorist, were rushed to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. The 2-vehicle crash happened at East Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street.

(credit: CBS)

The officer was rushed to Denver Health.

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Jennifer McRae