AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s best known chefs is officially a James Beard Foundation award winner. Caroline Glover, chef at Annette in Aurora, took home the Best Chef, Mountain award on Monday night.
Glover was previously a nominee in the same category in 2020 and a semi-finalist in 2018 and 2019.
“Restaurants aren’t a luxury, we’re essential. And it's time for us to start being treated that way.”
During her acceptance speech, Glover called for restaurants to be treated as essential.
“Restaurants aren’t a luxury, we’re essential, and it’s time for us to start being treated that way,” she said.
In 2019, Glover represented Colorado at the 2019 Food & Wine Classic as one of the magazine’s 10 Best New Chefs. That same year, CBS4 spoke with Glover about her effort to keep the restaurant industry staffed.
She pays her staff the same wage with all tips split equally among workers, regardless if they’re bartenders, dishwashers or wait staff.
The remaining four nominees in the Mountain category, which includes Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming, were also all from Colorado. One of them is the current chef of Casa Bonita which was recently purchased by South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
The nominees were:
- Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver
- Cody Cheetham,Tavernetta, Denver
- Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver
- Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder, CO