AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Unemployment is at a near all-time low across the nation. Though it sounds like a success for our economy, the restaurant industry is still struggling to keep workers on staff.
A Colorado chef is testing out a solution to keep people on board.
Caroline Glover is the owner and chef of Annette in Aurora. She pays her staff the same wage with all tips split equally among workers, regardless if they’re bartenders, dishwashers or wait staff.
Glover says it generally works out so everyone makes between $25 and $30 an hour.
“We retain cooks far more than a lot of other restaurants. And it is directly correlated to the pay structure. Everybody should be making the same amount of money because everybody is necessary in this huge system,” said Glover.
She says it’s been an adjustment meaning the dishwashers love the change, but the wait staff doesn’t .
Restaurant industry consultants say the shortage of workers is likely due to the low national unemployment rate and an increase in jobs in ride-sharing services.