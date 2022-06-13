DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in 21 years, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Final. Here’s a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the series.

When does the series start?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final will start on Wednesday, June 15th. Game 1 is set to start at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Because they have the best record of the two remaining teams, the Avs will host Games 1 and 2. They’ll go on the road for Games 3 and 4. If they’re needed, the Avs will host Games 5 and 7, with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting Game 6.

What days are the games on?

Game 1 – Wednesday, June 15th, 6:00 p.m., at Ball Arena in Denver

Game 2 – Saturday, June 18th, 6:00 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver

Game 3 – Monday, June 20th, 6:00 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay

Game 4 – Wednesday, June 22nd, 6:00 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay

Game 5 – Friday, June 24th, 6:00 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver (if necessary)

Game 6 – Sunday, June 26th, 6:00 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay (if necessary)

Game 7 – Tuesday, June 28th, 6:00 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver (if necessary)

Where can I watch the game?

The NHL entered into a new seven-year broadcast contract with Turner Sports and the Walt Disney Company this season. As part of that deal, all seven Stanley Cup Final games will be on ABC in the United States and CBC (English) and TVA (French) in Canada. If you’re streaming, you can watch the games on ESPN+.

You can also catch comprehensive reporting on CBS4 News at 10 each night after every game, and up-to-the-minute coverage and analysis on CBSDenver.com and CBS News Colorado, our 24-hour streaming channel.

Where can I buy tickets?

Official tickets can be found at Ticketmaster, as can official resale tickets. To prevent scams, it’s recommended to buy your tickets from here. At this time, tickets run between $900 and $7900 per seat.

Where can I buy Avs gear?

The official team store is located on the first floor of Ball Arena. You can also buy official Avs gear online at NHLShop.com or Fanatics.

Who’s favored to win the series?

The Avs are favored to win the Stanley Cup Final by every major sportsbook. Current odds stand at roughly -200.

Will there be watch parties?

The Avalanche are teaming up with Pepsi Zero Sugar to host watch parties for every game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Tivoli Quad at Auraria, 900 Auraria Parkway. All parties are free of charge and open to the public. The parties will feature giant screens, food and beverages, and the opportunity to win Avs gear.

Tom’s Watch Bar at McGregor Square is also the official watch bar of the Avalanche playoff run.

Have the Avs won the Stanley Cup before?

The Avs have won the Stanley Cup twice, in the 1996 and 2001 seasons. In 1996, they beat the Florida Panthers in a four-game sweep to win their first title just one year after moving to Denver. In 2001, they beat the New Jersey Devils in seven games for their second title.

Who plays for the Avs?

#3 – Jack Johnson – Defenseman

#4 – Bowen Byram – Defenseman (Nickname: Bo)

#6 – Erik Johnson – Defenseman (Nickname: EJ)

#7 – Devon Toews – Defenseman (Nickname: Tazer)

#8 – Cale Makar – Defenseman (Nickname: All Hail Cale)

#11 – Andrew Cogliano – Left Winger (Nickname: Cogs)

#13 – Valeri Nichushkin – Right Winger (Nickname: Choo-choo)

#16 – Nicholas Aube-Kubel – Right Winger

#18 – Alex Newhook – Center

#25 – Logan O’Connor – Right Winger (Nickname: LOC)

#28 – Ryan Murray – Defenseman

#29 – Nathan MacKinnon – Center (Alternate Captain, Nickname: MacK or Nate)

#32 – Hunter Miska – Goalie

#35 – Darcy Kuemper – Goalie (Nickname: Kuemps)

#37 – J.T. Compher – Center (Nickname: JT)

#39 – Pavel Francouz – Goalie (Nickname: Frankie)

#42 – Josh Manson – Defenseman

#43 – Darren Helm – Center

#49 – Sam Girard – Defenseman

#56 – Kurtis MacDermid – Defenseman

#60 – Justus Annunen – Goalie

#62 – Artturi Lehkonen – Defenseman (Nickname: Lexi)

#78 – Nico Sturm – Center

#91 – Nazem Kadri – Center (Nickname: Naz)

#92 – Gabriel Landeskog – Left Winger (Captain, Nickname: Landy)

#95 – Andre Burakovsky – Left Winger (Nickname: Burky)

#96 – Mikko Rantanen – Right Winger (Alternate Captain, Nickname: Moose)

What are the rules of Hockey? And what are the terms I’ll hear?

We have a full list here of terms you may hear during a broadcast, and some basic rules of the game.

Do the Avs get to keep the Stanley Cup?

No. The Avs get 100 days with the Cup during the offseason, and a representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame (called the Keeper of the Cup) stays with it at all times. After the 1995 season, the New Jersey Devils established the tradition that each player gets one day with the Cup during that 100-day time frame. Many players take it back to their hometowns.

Why is it called the Stanley Cup?

The Stanley Cup is named after Lord Stanley of Preston, Governor General of Canada in 1982. He and his family fell in love with the sport in the late 1800s, so he purchased a decorative cup for the equivalent of $48.67 and donated it to award Canada’s top amateur hockey club. It was initially called the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup. The dish was then awarded to each championship team until 1970, when it was showed to be to brittle to award. At that point, it was saved for preservation and a new trophy – the Cup awarded today – was introduced.

Is there only one Stanley Cup?

There are actually three Stanley Cups. One is the original Stanley Cup, used between 1892 and 1970. It now lives in the Vault Room of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. There is a presentation trophy, presented to the team that wins the Cup. It weights 34.5 pounds and stands 35.25 inches tall. The third is a replica Cup that is used as a stand-in at the Hockey Hall of Fame when the presentation trophy is not there. Unlike any other major sports trophy, a new Cup is not made every year. Instead, the names of players, coaches, management, and staff of each championship team is engraved in the Cup. The rings are detachable so that when one becomes full, the oldest band is removed and preserved at the Hockey Hall of Fame.