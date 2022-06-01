(CBS4) – Denver on Wednesday ran tests on its voting machines in advance of the June 28 primary. The Denver Elections Division does logic and accuracy test before every election as required by state law.
The division hand-marks ballots and then feeds them through the machines to make sure they are picking up the correct votes.
The votes are then cleared, and the public can watch.
Ballots for the primary go out next week. Unaffiliated voters will get ballots for both Democrats and Republicans but can only return one.