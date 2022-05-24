(CBS4) – Election season is about to kick into full swing as the primary is set for June 28. One U.S. Senate seat and all the state-wide offices are in play this November as are all the Congressional Districts including the new CD8.

Three Republicans, Erk Aadland, Laruel Imer and Tim Reichert, are running for that party’s nomination in CD8. Democrat Yadira Caraveo is running unopposed.

The redistricting after the 2020 Census also means Colorado has new State House and State Senate districts.

The ballots for the June Primary will be mailed June 6 and must be returned by 7 p.m. on the 28th.

Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either Democratic or Republican primary but not both. If voters have not registered their preference for a specific party ballot by June 6, they will receive both ballots. Be sure to only return one, if both are returned both will be invalidated.

June 6 is als the last day for party-affiliated voters to change or withdraw their party affiliation.

Colorado also allows voters to register for any election up to and on Election Day.

If you prefer to vote in person, Vote Centers open for voting, registration and other voter services on June 20. That’s also the last day voters can be mailed a ballot or replacement ballot.

In those statewide races, Democratic incumbent Senator Michael Bennet is running unopposed. Ron Hanks, Joe O’Dea and Daniel Hendricks are running for the Republican nomination.

Republicans Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl are competing for the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Governor Jared Polis.

In what could be the most watched race, embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is running against Mike O’Donnell and Pam Anderson for the Republican nomination for the Secretary of State’s Office. Jena Griswold, who currently holds the office, is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

In the Treasurer’s race, Dave Young is the only Democratic candidate, Lang Sias the only Republican.

Incumbent Attorney General Phil Weiser is unopposed on the Democratic ticket and John Kellner is unopposed on the Republican one.

You can find the full list of the candidates for all the races, including school board, State House and State Senate, at the Secretary of State’s Office.

One note for those in Boulder County displaced by the Marshall Fire. If you intended to rebuild/return you can remain registered at your former residence but you should update your mailing address in voter registration records because mail ballots cannot be forwarded. If you have permanently moved, make sure that address is also updated