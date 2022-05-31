BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Boulder County by a company in Florida. CERES claimed the city and county did not follow protocol in selecting a debris cleanup company for victims of the Marshall Fire.
In March, Boulder chose a private property debris removal contract with DRC Emergency Services.
“This lawsuit is without merit,” said County Attorney Ben Pearlman. “It’s heartbreaking that a large disaster management firm with no ties to Colorado is attempting to hold up our ability to make progress in Marshall Fire recovery efforts. We’ve learned throughout this process that in the highly competitive environment of private disaster management firms, like Ceres, are focused more on money than on the families affected by disasters.”