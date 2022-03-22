BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County Commissioners Tuesday moved ahead with a private property debris removal contract with DRC Emergency Services for victims of the Marshall Fire. It followed the signing of an intergovernmental agreement between the county, Louisville and Superior to share some of the costs of the removal.

The final estimated cost of the debris removal contract came in at $60.1 million. That figure is higher than an earlier estimate of $52. FEMA has said it will cover 75% of the cost in reimbursement grants and the county now says it has received word from FEMA that it will include the cost of foundation removal. Insurance companies do get billed for the cost of site clearing and so much of the money will be recouped there. The State of Colorado has also pledged funding to help share the cost of the required 25% local match for FEMA grants.

Fire victims had hoped that cleanup would begin at the start of March, but a series of delays in finalizing the contract followed. The county has said it hopes to begin cleanup by the end of the month, but that still remains undecided.

Assistant County Attorney Carrie Doyle said, “They are able to mobilize fairly quick and I know that staff is working fairly diligently to finalize specific scopes of work for each jurisdiction. I don’t know the exact date but I know that we’re planning to have a community meeting on March 29… when we’ll be sharing all of the details of how work will begin.”

A lawsuit over the contract filed by a group started by former FEMA director and current radio and podcast host Michael Brown, remains in the hands of a Boulder District Court judge. But Brown and the group, “Demanding Integrity in Government Spending” known as DIGS, backed out of the portion of the suit asking for an injunction to halt the signing of the contract for debris removal. The judge has yet to rule on a remaining portion of that suit in which DIGS seeks to depose government representatives involved in negotiating it and choosing DRC Emergency Services.