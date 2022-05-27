ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are still clearing huge snowdrifts from Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park in an effort to open the road for the season. Typically, crews work to open the road in time for Memorial Day weekend but that doesn’t always happen.
The road sits above 10,000 feet which means it is not an all-season road. Snowplow operators are plowing 2 to 5-foot drifts from Rock Cut to the Alpine Visitor Center, which is located at 11,796 feet.
The road was partially open on Thursday. It was open to vehicles on the east side to Rainbow Curve. On the west side, Trail Ridge Rd is open to Milner Pass.
Trail Ridge Road in #RMNP is now open to vehicles on the east side to Rainbow Curve. On the west side, Trail Ridge Rd is open to Milner Pass. You can walk or bike past gates but not past signs posted by the roads crew. Do not park in the road – vehicles will be ticketed or towed. pic.twitter.com/qOK2Tq7jSQ
— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) May 26, 2022
Trail Ridge Road received several inches of snow during last week’s snowstorm.
Visitors to RMNP are encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road.