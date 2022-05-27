ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park has opened the entirety of Trail Ridge Road for the season. They made the announcement early Friday afternoon.
Trail Ridge Road in #RMNP is open to vehicles. Alpine Visitor Ctr tentatively scheduled to open Sat, May 28. Trail Ridge Store will likely open later in the week. Conditions may change rapidly-winter weather is forecast later this holiday weekend. Be prepared to adjust plans /NPS pic.twitter.com/QWN4ZsMY0F
— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) May 27, 2022
On Thursday crews were still clearing huge snowdrifts from the road, which runs from Estes Park on the east end of Rocky Mountain National Park to Grand Lake on the western side. But they did enough to clear the road in time for cars by Friday.
Typically, crews work to open the road in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend but that doesn’t always happen.
The road sits above 10,000 feet which means it is not an all-season road. This week snowplow operators were plowing 2 to 5-foot drifts from Rock Cut to the Alpine Visitor Center, which is located at 11,796 feet. The visitor center is expected to open on Saturday.
Visitors to RMNP are encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road. There is a possibility of wintry weather later in the holiday weekend which could affect the road’s status.