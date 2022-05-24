By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Parks & Recreation officials say they are closing six indoor pools in order to open outdoor pools this summer. The city says it has less than half of the lifeguards needed to open all of its pools (indoor and outdoor).
Several indoor pools will be closed starting June 5. Outdoor pool season will begin June 13, the city stated in a news release.
Officials listed the pools which will close and nearest pools to them:
- Ashland Recreation Center
o Nearest DPR pools: Rude Recreation Center, Aztlan Recreation Center, Berkeley Park
- Central Park Recreation Center
o Nearest DPR pools: Montbello, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Centers
- Scheitler Recreation Center
o Nearest DPR pools: Berkeley Park and Aztlan Recreation Center
- Twentieth Street Recreation Center
o Nearest DPR pools: Glenarm Recreation Center, Argo Park, Mestizo Curtis Park
- Washington Park Recreation Center
o Nearest DPR pools: Harvard Gulch, Harvey Park and Carla Madison Recreation Centers; Ruby Hill Park
- Montclair Recreation Center (previously scheduled pool closure due to maintenance)
o Nearest DPR pools: Cook Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center
“For several years, Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) has paid the full cost of certification or renewal for job applicants and will continue to aggressively recruit using numerous methods,” officials said.
Those interested in applying can attend a swimming pre-test on May 25, 26, 27 or June 16 at various locations.
The city of Aurora recently announced it needs 100 lifeguards in order to operate all of its pools this season.