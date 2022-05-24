AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Aurora says it’s ready to open its pools for the summer, but on a limited basis. City officials say they need to hire around 100 lifeguards.
The hourly rate is $16/hour, and positions will be filled on the spot.
Parklane Pool will feature improved locker rooms and showers as well as a splash pad.
Pools will be open May 28-Sept. 5.
