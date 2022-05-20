FIRST ALERTHeavy snow to continue overnight bringing hard freeze
By Danielle Chavira

(CBS4) – A late May snowstorm came just in time for the last day of the season at Winter Park. Mary Jane will close on Saturday, May 21.

It appears as of Friday night, they’ll have at least a foot of fresh snow for skiers and riders.

Arapahoe Basin is also preparing for a powder day on Saturday. Their snow stake was covered completely as of 9 p.m. on Friday.

Last year, A-Basin closed for the season on June 6 — calling it their longest season ever.

It’s not clear when they will close this season.