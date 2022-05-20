By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – A late May snowstorm came just in time for the last day of the season at Winter Park. Mary Jane will close on Saturday, May 21.
It appears as of Friday night, they’ll have at least a foot of fresh snow for skiers and riders.
New spring snow is falling just in time for our last weekend! We couldn’t ask for a better way to say goodbye to the winter season. Mary Jane’s last day for skiing and riding is tomorrow, Saturday May 21. Come up and celebrate with us at the Jane Snow Beach ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Z6IkW44P03
— Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) May 20, 2022
Arapahoe Basin is also preparing for a powder day on Saturday. Their snow stake was covered completely as of 9 p.m. on Friday.
We lost the snow stake. Maybe tomorrow we will find it? #powderday #Abasin #Thelegend pic.twitter.com/oNGtqxdZ7s
— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) May 21, 2022
Last year, A-Basin closed for the season on June 6 — calling it their longest season ever.
It’s not clear when they will close this season.