By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Arapahoe Basin, Skiing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area wrapped up its winter season on Sunday. As warmer temperatures slowly eat away at the snow, A-Basin officials say conditions are only suitable for experienced skiers and riders.

They add the beginner terrain was not available.

Winter operations wrap up at 4 p.m., but crews will be back to launch summer operations on June 25.

