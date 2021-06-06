SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area wrapped up its winter season on Sunday. As warmer temperatures slowly eat away at the snow, A-Basin officials say conditions are only suitable for experienced skiers and riders.
.@Arapahoe_Basin closing day! Check out the fiddle player from the #highfive band… he's crushing it in ski boots! pic.twitter.com/Z4k9mwvISV
— Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) June 6, 2021
They add the beginner terrain was not available.

What a Saturday! We can't wait to see everyone tomorrow for the final horrah of the 2020-21 winter season!#ABasin #LongestSeasonInCO pic.twitter.com/f1p1tDt6aV
— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) June 5, 2021
Winter operations wrap up at 4 p.m., but crews will be back to launch summer operations on June 25.