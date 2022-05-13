No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In ColoradoCOVID-19 cases are rising in Colorado. Boulder County is prepared to take action to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

'Staffing Saves Lives': Nurses Take To The Streets, Want Safer Work EnvironmentsNurses in Colorado say that COVID has cost them and they took to the streets on Thursday to get their message out.

Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' To Be Banned From Some Consumer Products Sold In Colorado, After Legislature Passes BillA bill restricting the sale of consumer products containing PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals," has passed both the Colorado house and senate, and is on its way to the governor's desk to become law.

Neonatal ICU Opens At Good Samaritan In LafayetteThe nurses and other health providers moved those babies who need extra care into the NICU.

Colorado Doctors Warn Parents About Child Hepatitis As Cases Crop Up Across NationColorado has recorded four cases of childhood hepatitis so far, and now the CDC has requested the nation start tracking where these cases are coming from as they currently do not know.

Colorado's High UV Index Raises Skin Cancer ThreatAs we head into the summer, it's a reminder we need to be extra vigilant about skin cancer in Colorado.