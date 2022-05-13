(CBS4) – A 25-year-old man suspected in a crime spree is scheduled to make his first appearance in Boulder County Court on Friday afternoon. Trenton Dunham was arrested after a carjacking and an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning.
Dunham is facing multiple felony charges in connection to several crimes in three jurisdictions. His arrest came after after he was allegedly involved in a series of incidents in Greeley late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Those include breaking into a vehicle, stealing a firearm and a car, plus shooting into a car and a house. No one was injured or killed in those incidents.
Dunham is believed to have been involved in the armed carjacking and felony menacing crime that occurred near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Highway 121 in Broomfield around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Sometime later, Boulder police received a call about a vehicle that was driving on the Pearl Street Mall and striking property near 15th. Police began searching for the vehicle, also wanted in the Broomfield carjacking. Officers spotted it just before 7 a.m. in south Boulder and deployed stop sticks to disable it. Despite the deflated tires, the vehicle continued driving.
The driver, identified as Dunham, continued toward a U.S. 36 ramp on Table Mesa Drive with deflated tires and then onto the sidewalk, then headed toward a RTD bus stop where people were running away. During this time, the suspect also pointed a gun at officers and that’s when officers fired their weapons at the suspect.
Police had to use vehicle maneuvers to stop Dunham’s vehicle and took him into custody. He wasn’t injured.