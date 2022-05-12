BOULDER/BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – What began as the response to an armed carjacking in Broomfield led to an officer-involved shooting in Boulder Thursday morning, and it ended in the arrest of the suspect at a bus stop on Table Mesa Drive.
According to BPD twitter, Broomfield police responded to an armed carjacking on US-36 near Wadsworth Parkway around 6 a.m. Just after 7 a.m., Boulder police received a call and responded to a driver (the same suspect) who was reportedly driving erratically on Pearl Street. The suspect while driving then pulled out a gun and and officers fired shots at them. No one was injured during this shooting.
Police were eventually able to stop the suspect vehicle, take the suspect into custody as well as recover the gun they had on them. Copter4 was above the scene on Table Mesa Drive near US-36, where the suspect was stopped.
Police say Table Mesa between Tantra Drive and the US-36 exit to Denver will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. There is also a portion of the bike path still open, but cyclists are still asked to find a different path in the area.
UPDATE: Table Mesa will remain closed for at least 4-5 hours due to the large area of the scene. We’re thankful none of the individuals at the RTD bus stop were injured when they ran away as the suspect vehicle turned onto the sidewalk before officers stopped it pic.twitter.com/tb6uh9vf57
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 12, 2022
Please follow @boulderpolice for the latest on this incident. We are thankful no one was hurt. https://t.co/fL9sRMAc3O
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) May 12, 2022