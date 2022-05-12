(CBS4) – Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says what is missing from a recently released Department of Defense Report is as important as what is in it.

“They did not say it was an excellent decision. They did not say it was the best decision. They just said it was a reasonable decision,” Suthers said.

The report is a detailed look at the decision by former President Donald Trump to move the United States Space Command, which has temporarily called Colorado Springs home for years, to Huntsville, Alabama.

The announcement was immediately questioned and fueled by comments Trump himself made saying he single handedly made the decision.

“I believe it was a politically motivated decision,” Suthers said.

While the report is largely redacted, it details the investigation into the selection process, revealing how it was conducted and findings from each phase of the search for a permanent location.

The report’s conclusion was that the decision to make Huntsville the preferred permanent location was “reasonable” though adding that they couldn’t fully verify the accuracy of the rankings because the documentation wasn’t created or kept.

Suthers says they are going to continue to carry their case to congress and the White House.

“We feel very strongly that moving it from Colorado Springs is not in the best interest of national defense and not in the best interest of the national taxpayer,” Suthers said.

Sen. John Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet, both Democrats, echoed the Republican mayor’s concerns. In a joint statement, they said the following:

Our position remains that the previous administration used a basing process for U.S. Space command that was untested, lacked transparency, and neglected critical national security and cost considerations.

Suthers says until there are moving trucks in Alabama, they’ll keep fighting.

“This is far from over,” he said.

If the move does go forward, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce estimates it would mean more than $1 million in lost revenue and roughly 1,400 potential jobs.

A second investigation by the U.S. Governmental Accountability Office is currently underway. Its findings about the selection process are expected to be made public soon.