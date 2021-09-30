DENVER (CBS4)– The fight to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado continues, with nearly all the state’s Congressional leaders drafting a letter to the newly-appointed Secretary of the Air Force.

“This is something worth fighting for,” Sen. John Hickenlooper said via Zoom Thursday night.

When U.S. Space Command was looking for a temporary home, Colorado was the best fit, because of the infrastructure already in place, and having already housed the Air Force Space Command before it was dismantled.

“It is inconceivable to me that Space Command could be more successful in Alabama,” Hickenlooper said.

He and Sen. Michael Bennett are now leading the effort to suspend that move, already an investigation into the decision made under former President Donald Trump, to make the permanent home Huntsville, Alabama, with questions about political favoritism playing a role.

“We have a military that is separate from our political decision makings and somehow that the decision was compromised in some way. We should it will come out in the review,” he said.

The latest push comes in the form of a letter signed by all but one of Colorado’s members of Congress, directed to the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall.

“What this letter does is now we have a Secretary of the Air Force who is in place and is obviously going to look into these reviews, we want to keep it top of mind,” Hickenlooper said.

In addition to concerns about how the decision was made, the letter states a move would threaten our national security and cost billions of dollars.

“The facts are the facts. It is significantly less expensive to have U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs, it is significantly more effective, and our country is significantly more secure,” Hickenlooper said.