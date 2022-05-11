DENVER (CBS4) – The 71-year-old man who used a permanent marker to indicate pickleball boundaries on a Denver recreational center floor has reached a resolution with the city. Arslan Guney, a man is known as the “mayor of pickleball” will pay one-half of Denver’s estimate to remove his Sharpie marks and to re-screen and coat the entire gymnasium floor.
That amount he will pay is $4,672.29 on or before June 1.
Guney turned himself in to authorities in March where he was initially set to face felony charges for criminal mischief.
The city of Denver claimed that Guney caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at the expense of taxpayers.
District Attorney Beth McCann says she suggested Guney and the City of Denver resolve the matter with mediation and not pursue criminal charges.
The city will also reinstate his membership to all Denver Parks and Recreation Centers as it existed before March 15.