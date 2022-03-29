DENVER (CBS4) – A controversial story about a 71-year-old man who used a permanent marker indicate pickleball boundaries on a Denver recreational center floor might soon come to a resolution. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday it will not pursue charges against Arslan Guney, a man known as the “mayor of pickleball.”
Guney turned himself in earlier this month to face felony charges for criminal mischief.
The city of Denver says Guney caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at the expense of taxpayers.
District Attorney Beth McCann says she suggested Guney and the city of Denver resolve the matter with mediation.