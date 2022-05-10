CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling north on Highway 9 near I-70 in Silverthorne were delayed on Tuesday morning after a semi rolled over. Hazardous materials units were assisting with the cleanup due to the fuel spilled in the rollover.

(credit: CSP Eagle)

Investigators said the driver lost his brakes and didn’t take the emergency ramps before pulling off onto Highway 9. No one was injured. The cleanup is expected to take several hours.

Hazmat worked on draining the tanker which was carrying a “base petroleum product.” Crews are transferring that load into another semi.

Police in Silverthorne placed detours around the rollover during the cleanup and investigation. The closure for northbound Highway 9 is indefinite with no estimate on when it will reopen.

Drivers had to contend with another closure, U.S. 6 Loveland Pass was closed in both directions from I-70 to Montezuma Road due to avalanche reduction work.

 

