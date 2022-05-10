SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling north on Highway 9 near I-70 in Silverthorne were delayed on Tuesday morning after a semi rolled over. Hazardous materials units were assisting with the cleanup due to the fuel spilled in the rollover.

Investigators said the driver lost his brakes and didn’t take the emergency ramps before pulling off onto Highway 9. No one was injured. The cleanup is expected to take several hours.

Part of that process involves cutting into the tanker itself. If they tried to pull the thing back over while it’s still full, they risk tearing it apart. So, they cut through the outer shell, the casing, then the inner shell to get to the petroleum product inside. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/KWjREFdoDd — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) May 10, 2022

Hazmat worked on draining the tanker which was carrying a “base petroleum product.” Crews are transferring that load into another semi.

Hazmat is draining the tanker, and bringing another tanker in to fill up. Said it was carrying a base petroleum product. They told me gasoline would have been much worse. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/DXc3XdbkTw — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) May 10, 2022

Police in Silverthorne placed detours around the rollover during the cleanup and investigation. The closure for northbound Highway 9 is indefinite with no estimate on when it will reopen.

Expect delays on North Highway 9 (Silverthorne) due to semi roll over. Thankfully it was not loaded. Silverthorne PD has detours in place but please be patient. @SummitDailyNews @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/j9iDUg6Xjb — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 10, 2022

Drivers had to contend with another closure, U.S. 6 Loveland Pass was closed in both directions from I-70 to Montezuma Road due to avalanche reduction work.