AURORA Colo, (CBS4) — Investigators are still working Monday to find a 29-year-old man who went missing when he fell from an inner tube pulled by a boat on the reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park Saturday.

According to the CPW NE Region tweet, work to recover the missing man is ongoing, and crews used drones to continue their search at the start of the week over the reservoir.

CPW’s park rangers and marine units were accompanied by South Metro Fire Rescue, who were all back out searching the water.

At Cherry Creek State Park, the recovery operation for the missing victim in the water continues. Crews utilized drones early this morning to search the reservoir.

Over the weekend, Lauren Ono, public information officer for South Metro Fire Rescue, told CBS4 the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water. Water conditions were cold the day the man went missing, and Ono said wind was also a factor.

Jason Clay with Colorado Parks & Wildlife said sonar being used over the weekend could have also been affected by weather conditions, as crews continued to searching for the man presumed to have drowned.