AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – After unsuccessful overnight search, rescue personnel from South Metro Fire Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office restarted their efforts Sunday morning to locate a man presumed drowned after he fell from an inner tube being pulled by a boat Saturday evening.

The call reporting the emergency was made at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lauren Ono, public information officer for South Metro Fire Rescue. Searchers immediately put boats on the water and used underwater and airborne drones in an attempt to find the 29-year-old man.

The rescue mission changed to a recovery mission when the man was not recovered after 90 minutes of searching.

During the Sunday’s search, Cherry Creek Reservoir is closed to recreational boating. The state park itself, however, will remain open.

Ono said the drowning victim was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

“The water conditions are very cold today, it’s windy out there,” Ono said Saturday evening, “and with weather like this, things can quickly change.”

RELATED High Winds Create Choppy Waters For Start Of Boating Season

Searchers concentrated their efforts in an area approximately 300 yards east of the marina on the west end of the reservoir Saturday evening. CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) searched the reservoir with sonar-equipped underwater drone until 4 a.m. Sunday, according to a CPW press release.

The area crews are searching for the missing person in the water is around 15 feet deep. Our Marine Evidence Recovery Team will join the @SouthMetroPIO dive team on the water again at 10 a.m. Park Rangers are also out on the water aiding in the recovery operation. https://t.co/CKGoHzSRHW pic.twitter.com/x1LPg8UeZW — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 8, 2022

South Metro teams took over the search at sunrise Sunday. CPW’s team will rejoin the effort at 10 a.m., CPW stated.

This is the second drowning this year in the state, per CPW. A 24-year-old man died Jan. 26 at Chipeta Lake near Montrose.

The state had a record number of drownings (34) in 2020.

RELATED Death Of Paddleboarder Adds To Record Number Of Drownings At State Parks (2020)

A kayaker who wasn’t wearing a life jacket drowned in Cherry Creek Reservoir almost exactly a year ago on May 2, 2021.

RELATED Dive Teams Recover Body Of Kayaker At Cherry Creek State Park (2021)