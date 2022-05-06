(CBS4) – It’s the time of year when CBS Sports comes up with its “bold predictions” for the upcoming NFL season, and the boldest of their bold predictions for 2022 will be music Broncos fans’ ears.

NFL analyst Jason La Canfora leads off his “10 bold NFL predictions for 2022 season” article published on Friday with a whopper: quarterback Russell Wilson will be the 2022 MVP.

When the big offseason news broke that the Broncos were acquiring Wilson in a trade from the Seahawks, there were some questions about whether the 33-year-old veteran is over the hill. La Canfora boldly states otherwise.

“Make no mistake, he is still very much in his prime,” he writes.

At his signing ceremony in Denver in March, Wilson said he “came here for one reason, that’s to win” and La Canfora predicts that very much will be the case: “I see Denver as being a very real factor in a loaded AFC, and Russ is going to get his cookies.”

One of the keys to what everyone expects will be a successful Broncos season with Wilson is new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“(Hackett) is a coach who is going to be the opposite of Pete Carroll and will be skewing everything possible in favor of the passing game. … They will have a scheme that has worked wonderfully well in Green Bay and with the L.A. Rams,” La Canfora writes.

