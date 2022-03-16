(CBS4) — Russell Wilson spoke directly to Broncos Country during his signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
Wilson said he did a lot of thinking and studying and praying about coming to Denver, and “all the signs said yes.”
“This is a gift for me,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he has another gift — his right hand — and he can’t wait to put it to use on the field.
“I came here for one reason, that’s to win.” Wilson told the crowd. “We’re going to do it together.”
Wilson said he also consulted former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning about living in Denver and working within the team organization before making his final decision.
He thanked people who’ve helped his career grow and thanked his family for supporting him during the “whirlwind” of the past few days. He gave a special thank-you to his wife, Ciara.
“You’re a queen in every way,” Wilson said. “You’ve helped me in every way in this transition over the past 10 days, which has been difficult but also amazing.”