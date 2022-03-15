AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The (unofficial) starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos isn’t waiting to make an impact on Coloradans. Russell Wilson and his superstar wife, Ciara, visited Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Tuesday.
The two talked with children at Seacrest Studios, took some pictures and signed some autographs.
“The trade isn’t even official yet and Russell Wilson is already visiting kids at Children’s Hospital,” tweeted CBS4’s Justin Adams. “Talk about making a great first impression to the Colorado community.”
The trade isn’t even official yet and Russell Wilson is already visiting kids at Children’s Hospital. Talk about making a great first impression to the Colorado community 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/hhsNVILK6E
— Justin Adams (@justinadamsTV) March 15, 2022
The Wilsons also read their own book entitled “Why Not You?” which calls on readers to be brave and see the value in themselves. The book title is also the name of their nonprofit to educate children and advocate for their health and daily lives.
According to Allan Bell of CBS SportsLine, the Broncos sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, plus Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant to Seattle in exchange for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and a fourth-round pick.