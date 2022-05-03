CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Monroe County, Florida arrested Matthew Buchanan for the death of his mother, who was found in a house fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday, April 26th.
Castle Rock Police initially named Buchanan as a person of interest in the case. Elizabeth Bjorlow was found dead in her Castle Rock home as firefighters extinguished a house fire.
Records show that Bjorlow had previously filed for a restraining order against her son.
Buchanan is being held by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office until he can be extradited to Colorado. He’s facing charges which include Second Degree Murder, a Class 2 Felony.