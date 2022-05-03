CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Matthew Buchanan, the suspect in a suspicious death and house fire last month, has been arrested. Buchanan, 32, was arrested in Monroe County, Florida, early Tuesday morning by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Castle Rock police said last week that Buchanan is the sole suspect in the death of his mother, Elizabeth Bjorlow, and issued an arrest warrant.
Police and firefighters were called to the home near the Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle just after 2:30 p.m. April 27.
The fire was contained less than 20 minutes later. One person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Bjorlow, 59, was found dead inside the home.
Records show that Bjorlow had previously filed for a restraining order against her son.
“I’m so proud of our team for their diligent and quick work, and we hope this arrest brings some relief to our community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said in a statement. “We are grateful to the many agencies who assisted us in locating this wanted person.”
Buchanan remains in custody at one of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office jails where he will await extradition to Colorado. He is facing numerous charges including second-degree murder.