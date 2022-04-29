CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The search continues for Matthew Buchanan, the suspect in Tuesday’s suspicious death and house fire. Castle Rock police said that Buchanan is the sole suspect in his alleged role in the death of his mother, Elizabeth Bjorlow.
Police and firefighters were called to the home near the Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire was contained less than 20 minutes later. One person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Bjorlow, 59, was found dead inside the home.
Records show that Bjorlow had previously filed for a restraining order against her son.
Buchanan, 32, was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with a Colorado temporary license plate 3964372. Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100.