CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Castle Rock are asking for help in locating Matthew Buchanan, a person of interest in Tuesday’s suspicious death and house fire. Police and firefighters were called to the home near the Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle just after 2:30 p.m.
The fire was contained less than 20 minutes later. That investigation continues. One person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another person was found dead inside the home. That woman has been identified as 59-year-old Elizabeth Bjorlow, of Castle Rock.
Buchanan, 32, was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with a Colorado temporary license plate 3964372. Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100.
“We know Castle Rock is a tight-knit community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Cauley said in a statement. “Any time there is a loss of life, it impacts us all. We have a number of resources and agencies working on this investigation. We ask the public to please call us if they have any additional information that can help.”