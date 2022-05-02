(CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will host a special event Wednesday at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club to honor late Broncos wide receiver, Demaryius Thomas. The two were teammates from 2014 to 2018 and according to the Denver Broncos after Thomas’s death in Dec. 2021, the Emmanuel Sanders Foundation began receiving donations in memory of Thomas.
The Broncos said a portion of the funds will be used to provide a new set of jerseys for the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club youth football team, as well as provide a football skills clinic for current club members.
They add that Sanders plans to retire the number 88 from the donated jerseys and that each of the jerseys will feature a patch with the number 88.
Before his death, Thomas was known to volunteer often at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club.
Rich Barrows, Club Director for Bronco’s Boys and Girls Club, spoke with CBS4’s Jamie Leary in Dec. 2021.
“He was just one of the fellas and that’s what was so cool. It wasn’t hoopla, it wasn’t fundraising, it wasn’t ‘write a check’. It was come in and he would just spend time with the kids and to me that’s one of the most valuable things because the kids never forget that,” Barrows said.