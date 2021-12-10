DENVER (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas shone just as brightly off the field as he did on it- especially when it came to kids across the Denver metro area. “DT” was a friend and a mentor at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

“He was just one of the fellas and that’s what was so cool. It wasn’t hoopla, it wasn’t fundraising, it wasn’t ‘write a check’ it was come in and he would just spend time with the kids and to me that’s one of the most valuable things because the kids never forget that,” said Rich Barrows, Club Director for Bronco’s Boys and Girls Club.

Thomas wasn’t one to brag about his involvement with the Boys and Girls club. His only goal was to make sure the kids knew they were important.

“There are so many firsts that a player like DT can give our kids and they absolutely… he was one of the best at it doing it,” said Barrows.

The CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver told CBS4 on Friday that he was a champion for the kids and recalled how every year around this time he would take kids shopping and often made appearances as Santa.

“He was really actively involved in the lives of our young people… we will definitely miss him,” said Erin Porteous.