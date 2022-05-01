DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Astronomical Society wants to help you get a good view of the upcoming total lunar eclipse. Mark your calendars for May 15 to see the Super Flower Blood Moon.
Starting at around 8 p.m. that night, the earth’s shadow will start to cover up the view of the moon.
Experts are opening the University of Denver’s Chamberlin Observatory to the public and will have telescopes and binoculars available.
Parking will be first come, first served, and gates open at 7:30 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to relax and watch the sky.