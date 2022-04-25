DENVER (CBS4) – If the weather cooperates on May 15 you’ll have the chance to see a total lunar eclipse in Colorado. In fact, a large part of the world will get to see this eclipse, including much of North America and all of South America.
Even better news is that it will be visible at a decent hour this year, staring just before 8 p.m., reaching peak just after 10 p.m. and ending a little after midnight. When this happened last May you had to get up between 3 and 5 a.m. to catch a glimpse.
The Full Super Flower Blood Moon is a mouth full to say, so let’s break it down…
The next lunar eclipse visible in Colorado will take place later this year on November 8. To see it, you’ll have to either stay up late or get up really early. In Denver it will start around 1 a.m., reach a peak around 4 a.m. and end just after sunrise.