EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect was found dead inside a burning home near Fountain after allegedly shooting at deputies on Thursday night. Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assisted officers from the Fountain Police Department on reports that a suspect threatened a family member and former significant other, as well as violating an existing protection order.

Law enforcement responded to the residence in the 6800 block of Boone Road in El Paso County to attempt to make contact with the suspect. Their attempts went unanswered but deputies heard noises from inside the residence which led them to believe the home was occupied. The deputies attempted to make contact by calling the suspect’s name and that’s when an individual from inside the residence fired one round through the front of the home which narrowly missed the deputies.

The deputies asked for additional support and for the next hour-and-a-half, the individual from inside the house fired shots out of the home in what has been described as “indiscriminately.” At some point, deputies with SWAT engaged the shooter by firing at least one round toward them.

While this happened, the residence became engulfed in flames. Fire crews from the Yoder Fire Department responded and after shots from inside the home subsided, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

When deputies searched the property, they found one person inside the residence deceased, who they believe was the suspect firing the weapon. The deputies were uninjured.