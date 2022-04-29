EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators believe an armed suspect is dead after barricading themselves inside a home in El Paso County Thursday night during a standoff with deputies. Affiliate station KKTV reported investigators believe the suspect died after the home they were in collapsed after it went up in flames during the standoff. The scene was in the Truckton area south of Yoder.
The suspect was not been found as of Friday morning.
Colorado Springs Police Department says investigators originally sought out the suspect Wednesday when they were accused of threatening a family member and a former significant other, while in violation of a restraining order.
Thursday night around 7 p.m., a shelter in place order was sent to residents of Truckton after the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home and began firing gunshots at random out of it. At one point, El Paso County deputies also fired shots back.
Fire eventually broke out within the home, but it was not clear how it started.
There has not been an identification of the suspect Friday morning by investigators. No one else was reported hurt in this incident.