By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver say a 3-year-old child tragically died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the boy was taken to the hospital on April 17.

The shooting took place on South Pecos Street near West Mexico Avenue. Further details about the circumstances and the boy were not shared.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

