DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver say a 3-year-old child tragically died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the boy was taken to the hospital on April 17.
UPDATE: The child who suffered a suspected self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound has died from the injuries. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and there are no arrests(s) to report, at this time.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 25, 2022
The shooting took place on South Pecos Street near West Mexico Avenue. Further details about the circumstances and the boy were not shared.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.