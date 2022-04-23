VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — The Vail Police Department recently concluded its investigation into the collision which killed 11-year-old Lewis Browning in a downtown Vail parking garage and announced no charges would be filed against the driver.

“Based on the information and evidence that was gathered during this investigation,” Vail PD stated in an April 13 press release, “it was determined that no criminal charges will be filed.”

The department has not responded to CBS4’s inquiry regarding possible traffic citations against the driver.

Browning passed away at a hospital after the accident the evening of January 13.

According to the accident report, a handful of witnesses reported seeing the vehicle, a dark-colored 2015 Subaru Outback, travelling toward a one-way exit ramp. One witness said he also noticed Browning running in the same direction.

But investigators found no one who witnessed the actual collision.

RELATED Young Colorado Boy, Lewis Browning, Honored At Colorado Avalanche Game

The Subaru driver, a 42-year-old woman from Avon, told police she was looking to her right for oncoming traffic as she turned left onto the one-way, ground-level exit ramp.

Investigators determined Browning struck the driver side of the vehicle and then fell underneath it.

Bystanders pulled Browning from below the vehicle, but their attempts to revive him, as well as those of responding officers and paramedics, were not successful.

The Subaru driver cooperated with police throughout the investigation, according to the report.

Browning was a goalie for the 12-and-Under Vail Mountaineers Hockey Club. The John A. Dobson Ice Center is adjacent to the Lionsgate Parking Structure where the accident occurred.

In the accident report, Vail PD’s investigating officer noted no posted speed limit signs, stop signs or crosswalks at the scene of the accident.

Surveillance cameras in the parking structure also failed to capture images of the collision.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit assisted Vail PD in its examination of the Subaru and the car’s onboard computer.