DENVER (CBS4) – The hockey community in Colorado is pulling together to remember a 10-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Vail on Jan. 13. Lewis Browning was hit outside of the rink where he regularly played.
He was the goalie for the Vail Mountaineers which shared pictures of him with CBS4.
They also left “sticks out” in their goalie box as a tribute to Lewis. Other teams are posting photos using the hashtag #SticksOutForLewis.
The news traveled all the way to the Colorado Avalanche organization which honored Lewis during Friday night’s game.
“Lewis’s spirit exemplified love for the game of hockey.. reflection for lewis’s memory
Vail police say the initial investigation revealed no signs of careless driving. The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.