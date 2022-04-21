MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) — Montrose Fire District confirmed four people were hurt in the explosion at the Hartman Brothers business on Park Avenue in Montrose Wednesday.

According to the Montrose Fire Facebook post, at about 3 p.m. the call for the explosion was received by firefighters. The building, which sells medical supplies, in the 100 block of Park Avenue was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Crews took additional precautions as bottled oxygen and other flammable gasses were present at the facility. Electricity and natural gas to the area were shut off early, and law enforcement set up detour routes to ensure the safety of crews and people in the area. The initial response began inside the structure and moved to the outside as conditions worsened. Crews were able to keep additional gas tanks safe from explosion, which limited the amount of damage to the structure.

The four people hurt were taken to the hospital. Two are Ok. One is in fair condition, and on person was in critical condition.

Assisting in the response were also Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse, WestCO Regional Dispatch, Olathe Fire Protection District, Delta Fire Department, Black Hills Energy, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, City of Montrose Public Works and Delta Montrose Electric Association.

The scene was under control around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The exact cause of the fire was not shared in the Facebook update, and it remains under investigation.