MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Montrose responded to a reported explosion on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews rushed to the corner of North 1st Street between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue just before 3 p.m.
Firefighters urged the public to avoid the area. Mark Young sent images to CBS4 showing the black plume of smoke rising above the town.
“We responded to reports of an explosion and the firefighters are working an active fire. It’s on North 1st Street and I believe they’ve evacuated an area around it,” said Lindsay Wiley, with Montrose Fire. “This is an active scene. Montrose Fire, Montrose Police Department and the sheriff’s office is on scene. I don’t have any reports of injuries at this time.”
According to the Montrose Daily Press, fire crews responded to an active fire scene at the Hartman Brothers business. Authorities are concerned about the potential for a larger explosion because of a large oxygen tank in the back of the building.
Hartman Brothers sells medical and mobility equipment at its Main Street and Park Avenue location. The equipment includes oxygen tanks.
April 20, 2022 2:57pm
Crews have responded to reports of an explosion and fire at the corner of N 1st Street between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue.
Please avoid this area.
— Montrose Fire-Rescue (@MontroseFPD) April 20, 2022