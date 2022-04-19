DENVER (CBS4) – RTD announced it will drop its mask mandate following the TSA’s move to do the same on Monday. Riders will no longer have to wear masks effective immediately.
The changes all come after “a federal judge in Florida ruled the CDC overstepped its authority when issuing a mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation,” RTD stated in a news release
RTD officials says it will take time to remove signage from vehicles and platforms. The agency still encourages riders to wear masks as COVID-19 evolves.
On Monday night, Denver International Airport also dropped its mask mandate.