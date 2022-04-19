Denver International Airport Will No Longer Enforce Mask MandateDenver International Airport officials say they will no longer enforce a federal mask mandate.

Baby Boy With Pierre Robin Sequence Treated By Special Team At Children's Hospital ColoradoA family is sharing their story after their newborn baby boy had trouble breathing, leading to a rare diagnosis and surgery at just 11 days old.

Jury Finds DaVita, Former CEO Not Guilty On Federal Criminal ChargesDaVita Inc. and its former CEO Kent Thiry have been found not guilty on all charges associated with federal criminal charges.

Commerce City Church, Health Team Vaccinate Parishioners On EasterWhile many people spent Easter Sunday with their families, some in Commerce City spent it with the community, hoping to vaccinate as many people for COVID-19 as possible.

Republicans And Democrat Want To Empower Patients To Sue Hospitals That Don’t Post PricesUnder a federal rule that took effect last year, hospitals should be posting the prices they negotiate with insurers online, but many have dragged their feet.

EPA Moves To Reclassify Front Range As 'Severe' Violator Of Air Quality StandardsFollowing years of failing to meet ozone standards, the Denver metro area is on the verge of having its Environmental Protection Agency air quality status downgraded from “serious” to “severe.”