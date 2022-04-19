DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they will no longer enforce a federal mask mandate after the TSA announced it will, too, no longer enforce the mandate on public transportation.

DIA shared Monday night via Twitter, “Masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time).”

DIA also noted that many destinations may still require masks, so they advise that people still carry one.

The rapid change followed a decision by a federal judge in Florida that had the Biden Administration announcing that the TSA would not enforce its security mandates while the Administration reviews options. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, still recommends masks.

“The Delta pilot, he let us know that the mask mandate had been lifted,” said Devin Gosha, who arrived at DIA on a flight from Georgia. “Everyone cheered.”

On another plane, frequent traveler Jeff Anderson said he found out in the air.

“I was like good I’m free. I’ll just take it off. So I did.” Then a flight attendant asked him to put it back on, explaining that their policy had yet to change. “I didn’t want to argue with them for ten minutes,” he said. So he put it back on.

United Airlines, DIA’s largest airline, announced it will also no longer enforce the mandate.

“More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours,” the airline stated on social media. It rolled back mask requirements on domestic flights as well as some international.

Southwest Airlines put out a statement saying, “Effectively immediately, Southwest Employees and Customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask, and we encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing.”

Some passengers on a Delta flight, including CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, learned of the changes mid-flight.

As passengers at DIA waited to board, they were thinking about wearing a mask or not. “You know I just kind of think it’s in the way,” said Judith Ellen Ore, who was being pushed in a wheelchair by her daughter. Ore has COPD, but was not worried about going without a mask. “So we do make sure that things are OK,” said her daughter Erin Silva. “But the mask is kind of silly.”

Merritt McShane and her teenaged daughter from Kansas were leaving Colorado after a visit to look at colleges.

“I’m going to probably keep it on,” said Merritt. “I work at the zoo and we see a lot of kids and kids can’t get vaccinated.”

She was sympathetic to those who have to do enforcement.

“I understand that it’s hard to enforce. I’ve been in a position at the zoo where I’ve had to enforce it.” She would keep her mask on, partly for people who cannot get vaccinated. Her daughter decided to keep her mask on as well.

She didn’t want to become ill.

“Then missing more school, especially since it’s over now May. Just keeping it on would keep me safe and my friends safe.” She was hoping there would be no back and forth on the mandate.

At the RTD stop on Broadway, passengers were also thinking about it. A man who identified himself as Jeremy said, “It’s up to the rider. I just think that they should have their vaccine card on them.”

He was worried about his own health.

“I’m an asthmatic, so I could relate directly to this only because I don’t want to get sick.” RTD says it will review any possible changes in a meeting on Tuesday.

“RTD recognizes that the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce its mask-related security directives. The agency’s leadership team plans to discuss this matter tomorrow and will provide more information when it becomes available.”