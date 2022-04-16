LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations are still in place as of Saturday morning for the 37E Fire burning in Larimer County, north of Lyons. Fortunately, air surveillance resulted in a better idea of the size of the fire.
Larimer County Sheriff’s officials say the fire is now 114 acres, down from around 300 of Friday. It is also 30% contained.
The sheriff’s office says they’re not aware of any structures lost in the fire.
The 37E Fire has forced the closure of 71N (Blue Mountain Road) at the intersection of Highway 36 and N. 53rd Street, at the intersection of Highway 66. Residents on Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer-Boulder county line and those living south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer-Boulder county line were evacuated.
The first set of mandatory evacuations included those on Vision Way.
There is an evacuation point in the Lifebridge Church parking lot, located at 10345 Ute Hwy in Longmont.
Copter4 flew over the fire, located about 3-4 miles north of Lyons, that was sending up a huge plume of white smoke along the Front Range. Airtankers could be seen making water drops on the fire and others dropping fire retardant to keep the flames from spreading.
