DENVER (CBS4) – A weak and relatively disorganized weather system will move across northern Colorado Saturday night and early Sunday. It will produce areas of light snow in the northern and central mountains.

Most of the accumulating snow will be above 9,000 feet where a few inches will be possible. Since most of the snow will fall overnight there could be some minor travel issues at times, especially on passes.

In Denver and along the Interstate 25 urban corridor between Castle Rock and Fort Collins we could see a few sprinkles anytime after sunset on Saturday and before sunrise on Easter. Most will remain dry but if you get a sprinkle or brief shower it won’t last long. The forecast for sunrise services in the Denver area on Easter morning calls for temperatures near 40 degrees and a few clouds with breezy conditions possible.

On Sunday we should see plenty of sunshine along with warmer temperatures. The wind machine is also going to crank back up and that will once gain create widespread concern for extreme fire behavior should there be any new starts. A large part of eastern Colorado is already under a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday afternoon.

Looking to the week ahead the overall weather story for the state will center on the fire danger. It will be breezy to windy on most days and temperatures will be above normal. In fact on Tuesday some places, including Denver, will be within a few degrees of the daily record.