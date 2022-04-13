THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – It takes just one caring adult to completely change a child’s life. Nanette is a single mother, and is changing the lives of four children.

“This family is big and it’s a loving family,” said 8-year-old Dreya.

She loves having a family to play games with and rely on.

“Because when you are having trouble at school, or something, you can go and talk to your mom,” she explained.

Over the years, Nanette has fostered 12 children, and adopted four.

“She’s like one of the best mom’s in the world,” said 12-year-old Anikka.

Anikka came to Nanette when she was 2-days old. That same week, Viviana also came, also 2-days-old. The two have been like twins ever since.

“Anikka was complaining about tooth pain. I would take her to the dentist – she was fine, but Viviana, same tooth, has an abscess,” Nanette explained.

Viviana’s biological brother completes this big, loving family.

“It’s amazing to see what they’ve gone through and what they’ve come through, and how they have achieved so much,” Nanette told CBS4.

Each of the children have medical diagnoses. Nanette had to become a medical mom.

“I have had to educate myself to be able to meet their needs. But I also have to educate the community and the doctors about what’s going on with them,” she said.

It’s been a long road, but now the children are stable and happy.

“It’s been really nice because I grew up with a really nice family, and I feel like I was really privileged as a child,” Anikka said.

“There are so many blessings that come to you because of these children.

You can help Raise the Future create more families like this by calling 303-755-3975 to make a donation or get more information. You can also give by texting “2022 DWC” to 71777.